Katra ropeway row: J-K administration announces release of 18 detained protesters | Details

Katra ropeway row: As many as 18 people detained during demonstrations against the proposed ropeway project in Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, were released on Tuesday. This led to a sparking jubilant overnight celebration in the holy town. The Jammu and Kashmir administration made the announcement late Tuesday, stating that a four-member committee had been formed to engage in dialogue with the protesters. As part of the administration's decision, work on the controversial ropeway project has been temporarily suspended until discussions with the protesters are held.

"Eighteen detained individuals, including some leaders, were released around 1 am from Reasi and Udhampur jails. They arrived in Katra to jubilant celebrations, where hundreds of people welcomed them," said a spokesperson for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti. He added that the reopening of shops and businesses was underway, and the government-formed committee would hold discussions over the ropeway project.

Former minister and BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma hailed the move, calling it a positive step by the government. “This decision underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing public concerns amicably,” Sharma said, adding that the detainees' release reflects a responsive and empathetic approach to governance.

As the detainees were welcomed back, chants of "Jai Mata Di" echoed throughout the town. Hundreds of Katra residents danced to the beat of drums in a show of unity and triumph. Among the released was Bhupinder Singh, a leader of the protest Samiti, who expressed his gratitude and declared it "a victory for the people of Katra who stood united with us."

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor formed a four-member committee, which includes the divisional commissioner, CEO of the Shrine Board Dr Ashok Bhan, and board member Suresh Sharma, to resolve the issue. The divisional commissioner, flanked by samiti leaders and the additional director general of police, assured that all concerns would be addressed during the committee's scheduled meetings. A Samiti representative confirmed the administration’s decision to release all detainees. "Shops will reopen, and we hope no one disrupts this process. This decision is in everyone's best interest," he said.

It should be noted here that Katra the basecamp of Mata Vaishnodevi remained shut for one week due to the shutdown against against the proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for the shutdown last Wednesday, declaring that all activities in Katra would remain suspended during the bandh. Several protesters, including two samiti leaders -- Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand -- were detained by the police during a march last Wednesday.

