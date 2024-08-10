Kathua Police releases sketches of four terrorists seen in high altitude, announces Rs 5 Lakh for information

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kathua Police releases sketches of four terrorists

Going all out to curb terror activities in the Valley, the Kathua Police on Saturday released sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in Dhoks of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar. A reward of Rs 5 Lakh for information on each terrorist has also been announced. In the released sketches, the four terrorists are seen wearing caps and have grown beards. On X, the police said, "Kathua Police releases sketches of 04 terrorists who were last seen in dhoks of Malhar , Bani & Seojdhar. A reward of 05lakhs on each terrorist for an actionable information. Anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded."

The ambush in Kathua on July 8 was followed by another attack by a separate group of terrorists in Desa forest in Doda district on July 15, resulting in the killing of four army personnel including a captain. Police in Doda district had also released the sketches and cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each on four terrorists involved in the attack as efforts are continuing to hunt them down.

Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

In their continuous efforts to eliminate terrorism from the Valley, the security forces had busted a hideout in a dense forest in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The army had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists' hideout. Army officials had said that the police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a joint cordon and search operation in Gulabgarh of Dharamsal area in Kalakot and during this, this hideout was busted. Officials said an AK assault rifle, two magazines, a pistol with two magazines, two hand grenades, three explosive packets and about 100 cartridges and several packets of cigarettes were recovered from the terrorist hideout.