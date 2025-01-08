Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
  Kashmir weather updates: Cold conditions intensify in Valley after brief respite

Kashmir weather updates: Cold conditions intensify in Valley after brief respite

Kashmir weather updates: In Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, the minimum temperature settled at minus 8.2 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 7.8 degrees.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Srinagar Published : Jan 08, 2025 14:19 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 14:39 IST
CHILLAI KALAN, Kashmir
Image Source : PTI (FILE) People learn to ski after fresh snowfall at the ski resort of Gulmarg.

Kashmir weather updates: Night temperatures dipped to settle below the freezing point across the Kashmir valley as cold conditions intensified after a brief respite, officials said on Wednesday (January 8). Owing to clear skies, night temperatures dipped below the freezing point across the valley, the Met office said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at minus 1 degree Celsius, down from the previous night's 0.9 degrees, it said. The city had witnessed bright sunshine in the morning.

Gulmarg witnesses temperature in minus 

Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.8 degrees Celsius, compared to the previous night's minus 6.6 degrees, and was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, logged a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius while Konibal in Pampore town registered a minimum temperature of minus 1 degree. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius while Kokernag in south Kashmir saw the mercury settle at minus 1.9 degrees.

IMD weather forecast

The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather over the next few days, with the possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places on Saturday. It also said the minimum temperature was likely to drop further in the valley and forecast an isolated cold wave over the few days ahead.

Chillai-Kalan

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'- the harshest period of winter- that began on December 21. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30. It is followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd (small cold)' and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha (baby cold)'.

