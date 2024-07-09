Kathua terror attack: Five bravehearts who sacrificed life for nation, check details

Five soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer were martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Meanwhile, five soldiers were injured in this attack who were referred to Pathankot Military Hospital from Billawar Community Health Center in Kathua late night. According to army sources, security forces had left for patrolling in the hilly area at Badnota in Machedi area of Lohai Malhar block, about 123 km from Kathua, at 3.30 pm in two trucks. The road was unpaved, the speed of the vehicle was also slow. There was a high hill on one side and a ditch on the other. During this time, the terrorists first threw grenades on the truck and then fired indiscriminately with sniper guns.
The terrorists ambushed the army truck from the hill and first threw grenades on it, then fired with sniper guns. The army also made retaliatory firing, but the terrorists fled into the forest.
Know about the five martyred soldiers
1. Naib Subedar Anand Singh
Address - Village: Kandakhal
PO: Kandakhal
Taluk: Rudraprayag
District: Rudraprayag
State: Uttarakhand
PIN: 246475
2. Havildar Kamal Singh
Address - Villa: Papri
PO: Naudanu
Teh: Lansdowne
District: Pauri
State: Uttarakhand
PIN: 246155
3. NK Vinod Singh
Address - Village: Chaund Jaspur
PO: Khandogi
Taluk: Jakhnidhar
District: Tehri Garhwal
State: Uttarakhand
PIN: 249001
4. RFN Anuj Negi
Address - Village: Dobaria
PO: Dhamdhar
Taluk: Rikhnikhal
District: Pauri Garhwal
State: Uttarakhand
Pin: 246179
5. RFN Adarsh Negi
Address -Village: Thatti Dagar
PO: Thatti Dagar
Taluk: Dev Prayag
District: Tehri Garhwal
State: Uttarakhand
Pin: 249161
(With Inputs from agencies)
