Kathua terror attack: Five bravehearts who sacrificed life for nation, check details

Five soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer were martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Meanwhile, five soldiers were injured in this attack who were referred to Pathankot Military Hospital from Billawar Community Health Center in Kathua late night. According to army sources, security forces had left for patrolling in the hilly area at Badnota in Machedi area of ​​Lohai Malhar block, about 123 km from Kathua, at 3.30 pm in two trucks. The road was unpaved, the speed of the vehicle was also slow. There was a high hill on one side and a ditch on the other. During this time, the terrorists first threw grenades on the truck and then fired indiscriminately with sniper guns.

The terrorists ambushed the army truck from the hill and first threw grenades on it, then fired with sniper guns. The army also made retaliatory firing, but the terrorists fled into the forest.

Know about the five martyred soldiers

1. Naib Subedar Anand Singh

Address - Village: Kandakhal

PO: Kandakhal

Taluk: Rudraprayag

District: Rudraprayag

State: Uttarakhand

PIN: 246475

2. Havildar Kamal Singh

Address - Villa: Papri

PO: Naudanu

Teh: Lansdowne

District: Pauri

State: Uttarakhand

PIN: 246155

3. NK Vinod Singh

Address - Village: Chaund Jaspur

PO: Khandogi

Taluk: Jakhnidhar

District: Tehri Garhwal

State: Uttarakhand

PIN: 249001

4. RFN Anuj Negi

Address - Village: Dobaria

PO: Dhamdhar

Taluk: Rikhnikhal

District: Pauri Garhwal

State: Uttarakhand

Pin: 246179

5. RFN Adarsh ​​Negi

Address -Village: Thatti Dagar

PO: Thatti Dagar

Taluk: Dev Prayag

District: Tehri Garhwal

State: Uttarakhand

Pin: 249161

(With Inputs from agencies)

