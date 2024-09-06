From hitting out at Omar Abdullah to Article 370: Top quotes from Amit Shah's party manifesto release speech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday released the party manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. With the release of the document, Shah reiterated promises and plans to boost the region's development, security, and economic growth. Shah emphasized the BJP’s commitment to bringing stability and progress to Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that the region continues on its path of integration with India.

Here are top quotes of Amit Shah from the manifesto release speech: