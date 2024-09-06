From hitting out at Omar Abdullah to Article 370: Top quotes from Amit Shah's party manifesto release speech

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday released the party manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. With the release of the document, Shah reiterated promises and plans to boost the region's development, security, and economic growth. Shah emphasized the BJP’s commitment to bringing stability and progress to Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that the region continues on its path of integration with India.
Here are top quotes of Amit Shah from the manifesto release speech:
- From Pandit Prem Nath Dogra's struggle to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's sacrifice, this struggle was taken forward first by Jana Sangh and then by the BJP because we believe that Jammu and Kashmir has always been a part of India and will remain so.
- He slammed Congress and said, "Unfortunately, Congress silently supports the agenda of the NC. However, I would like to make it clear that the Article 370 is a history, and it will not be restored.”
- “Till 2014, J&K always remain in the shadow of separatism and terrorism. Different state and non-state actors kept the state unstable.”
- The white paper will be issued to fix the accountability of those involved in the emergence of terrorism in J&K, said Shah.
- Shah warned Omar Abdullah and said, "Regardless of the results, we will not allow you to touch the reservation granted to Gurjars."
- “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to clarify before the people of the country and Jammu & Kashmir; your silence will not help. Does the Congress party agree with the agenda of the National Conference or not? Please answer with a yes or no.”
- We will look for the complete rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. Many Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community who left when the terrorism was at its peak were forced to sell their properties. We have already started working in this regard - either returning their properties or providing the amount for their properties. We are towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6000 people.