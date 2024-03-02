Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked after multiple landslides, traffic disrupted

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked after multiple landslides

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was disrupted due to mudslides and shooting stones on Saturday. The mudslides were triggered by incessant rainfall in the region. According to officials, multiple landslides occurred between Banihal and Ramban districts blocking the highway. The national highway remained shut to vehicular traffic until further notice.

Meanwhile, one person was killed after a tanker collided with the hillside on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the accident happened near Moud Passi on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.

"The dead body of the deceased has been shifted to mortuary of associated hospital, Government Medical College Udhampur for autopsy. Further investigation is under way," the Udhampur police said. Jammu and Kashmir along with Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been receiving snowfall and heavy rainfall for the past few days.

