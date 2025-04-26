Jammu-Srinagar highway opens for one-way traffic, CM to review restoration work today The severe damage at multiple points had left thousands of passengers and tourists stranded, leading to major travel disruptions along the route.

Srinagar:

Vehicular movement has been partially restored on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, with one-way traffic now permitted, following a five-day closure caused by flash floods and mudslides in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, the administration allowed vehicles to move from Jammu towards Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to visit Ramban on Saturday to assess the restoration work on the highway and other infrastructure damaged by the April 20 cloudburst-triggered flash floods, officials said.

The highway, a vital lifeline, was partially cleared on Wednesday to allow movement of stranded vehicles along the damaged stretch in Ramban, they further said. The severe damage at multiple points had left thousands of passengers and tourists stranded, leading to major travel disruptions along the route.

Although traffic movement has resumed, tourists voiced frustration over being stuck in long traffic jams for extended periods. Officials noted that traffic congestion remains a significant challenge in Ramban as authorities continue to manage vehicle movement in phases.

Efforts are ongoing to fully restore two-way traffic on the highway in the coming days, they said.

