Massive brawl erupts between MLAs in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly over Article 370, house adjourned

Chaos erupts in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

A massive ruckus erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday over the issue of Article 370. The MLAs entered into a brawl in the house throwing punches at each other. The chaos started after Awami Ittehad Party MLA and Engineer Rashid's brother Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displayed a banner on Article 370. Subsequently, LoP Sunil Sharma objected to the banner display.

Soon after the brawl, marshals intervened and disengaged the fighting MLAs. The assembly marshals also escorted the BJP MLAs coercively. Meanwhile, the opposition leaders of the BJP accused the Speaker of taking sides with MLA Khurshid Ahmad. The house resumed after a brief adjournment and was later adjourned till tomorrow.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state chief Ravinder Raina lashed out at the NC and Congress stating that they are harbouring anti-India sentiments. He said, "Congress ka hath Pakistan ke sath, Congress ke hath terrorists ke sath."

Resolution to restore Article 370

Earlier on Wednesday also similar situation unfolded in the assembly over the resolution for restoration of Article 370. J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Agitated by this, the BJP members tore the copies of the resolution and threw the pieces into the well of the House. Amidst the chaos, Sheikh Khursheed tried to rush to the well but was prevented by the assembly marshals. NC members raised slogans that the resolution be passed.

(With inputs from agencies)

