Jammu East Assembly Election LIVE: BJP vs PDP vs Congress, who will win?

Jammu East Assembly Election Results: The Jammu East Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 76 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Jammu East is one of the Assembly seats of the Jammu district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. The BJP's Rajesh Gupta won the Jammu East constituency in 2014. In 2008, the BJP's Ashok Kumar Khajuria registered a win.

Jammu East Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jammu East constituency in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the UT, including Jammu West and Jammu North.

Jammu East Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Jammu East will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu East Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yudhvir Sethi, Congress' Yogesh Sawhney, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Aditya Gupta and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Rajesh Gupta are the main candidates in the Jammu East seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC.