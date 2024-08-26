Jammu: BJP workers stage protest at party office after release of first list, Ravinder Raina reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Ravinder Raina tries to pacify the protesting party workers

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest at the party office in Jammu on Monday over ticket distribution for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024. The angry party workers accused the saffron party of giving tickets to turncoats - especially to those who switched from Congress.

BJP names 15 candidates for first phase of polls

The development comes moments after the BJP released its first list of 15 candidates for the first phase of elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to be held on September 18.

In a dramatic turn of events, the saffron party released a list naming 44 candidates but withdrew in hours. The party later said that the names of candidates should be considered withdrawn.

August 27 is the last date for filing nominations for the first phase and the process for the second and third phases will begin from August 29 and September 5 respectively.

The first list includes the names of candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag.

The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the candidates for the polls. The elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly will also go to polls on October 1.The counting of votes for the assembly polls in both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will be taken up on October 4.

In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, when it was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.