Tashi Namgyal, the heroic shepherd who alerted Indian Army about Pakistan intrusions in Kargil, dies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tashi Namgyal

Tashi Namgyal, the Ladakhi shepherd whose timely alert about Pakistan’s infiltration in 1999 played a pivotal role in India's victory during the Kargil War, has passed away at the age of 58. Namgyal, who was residing in the Aryan Valley, breathed his last in Garkhon, a remote village in Ladakh. His sudden demise has deeply saddened the nation, particularly the armed forces.

In May 1999, during the early days of the Kargil conflict, Namgyal was searching for his lost yaks in the Batalik mountain range when he spotted Pakistani soldiers disguised in Pathan attire, digging bunkers in the region. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, he immediately alerted the Indian Army about the intrusion. His timely warning allowed the Indian forces to mobilize swiftly and prepare for the impending threat.

Namgyal's actions in 1999 were instrumental in thwarting Pakistan’s covert operation to cut off the crucial Srinagar-Leh highway, a strategic route for India. His alertness and courage are credited with ensuring India’s preparedness for the subsequent Kargil War, which lasted from May 3 to July 26, 1999. Indian forces, aided by Namgyal’s intelligence, successfully repelled the Pakistani forces, securing a decisive victory.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army, based in Leh, expressed their condolences on social media. “Fire and Fury Corps pays tribute to Mr. Tashi Namgyal on his sudden demise,” the statement read. The Army described Namgyal as a “braveheart of Ladakh,” whose contributions to Operation Vijay would remain “etched in golden letters.”

Namgyal, who had attended the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas earlier this year in Drass with his daughter, Tsering Dolkar, a teacher, will always be remembered as a patriotic hero whose vigilance helped safeguard the nation during one of its most challenging military engagements.