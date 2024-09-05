Jammu and Kashmir polls: BJP chief Raina files nomination from Nowshera assembly seat

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Nowshera Assembly constituency in Rajouri district. This marks Raina's second contest from the seat.

Raina held a roadshow in Nowshera with RSS functionary and former BJP general secretary Ram Madhav.

Addressing a public rally, Raina said, "This isn't just my candidacy, it represents the aspirations of 1.25 lakh people of the Nowshera constituency. It is their mandate and the voice of the people. The overwhelming turnout here, reminiscent of Modi ji's rallies, shows BJP's imminent victory. The people of Nowshera await us with even greater enthusiasm."

Raina thanked the people for their support, asserting that the massive turnout was a promising sign for the BJP's prospects in the elections and also expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the polls and said that he was hopeful that the party would form a government with a majority.

Raina also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his alliance partner National Conference for allegedly disrespecting the region's Maharajas. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir will respond to the Congress and its allies," he asserted.

He further denounced the alleged remarks against tribals by some NC leaders and said the people would teach them a lesson in the elections.

Raina, 47, who previously won from Nowshera in the 2014 polls, has been nominated once again from his home constituency. He took over as BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president in May 2018. Raina's primary opponent is former MLC Surinder Choudhary, who joined the National Conference in July 2023 after over a year with the BJP. In the 2008 elections, National Conference candidate Radhay Sham Sharma secured the seat. In 2002, Congress candidate Romesh Chander Sharma won the seat.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases with voting for the first phase to be held on September 18 followed by the second phase on September 25 and the third phase on October 1.

