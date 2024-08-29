Thursday, August 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in Kupwara anti-infiltration operations, say sources

Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in Kupwara anti-infiltration operations, say sources

The operation is still underway, and security forces continue to monitor the area for further threats. The Indian Army has confirmed the progress and success of the operation so far.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Kupwara
Updated on: August 29, 2024 10:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir infiltration operations
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel stand guard as security has been beefed up in Jammu And Kashmir.

Three militants have been killed in two separate anti-infiltration operations conducted by security forces in the Kumkadi area and Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The operations were launched based on intelligence inputs regarding potential infiltration attempts.

On the night of August 28-29, the Indian Army, in conjunction with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, initiated a joint anti-infiltration operation in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district. The operation followed intelligence reports of potential infiltration attempts. 

Two operations in Kupwara 

Security forces, including the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched a joint anti-infiltration operation in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district on the night of August 28-29. Based on intelligence inputs about possible infiltration bids, the operation targeted militants attempting to cross the border.

Militants neutralised

In the ongoing operation, one terrorist is believed to have been neutralised in the Tangdhar sector, while two others were killed in the Kumkadi area of Kupwara. 

Search operation in Rajouri

Meanwhile, in Rajouri district, a search operation was launched following an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces on August 28. The engagement occurred around 11:45 pm near the Kheri Mohra area during a search in the village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal area.

Army Commander's visit

On August 28, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, the Army Commander of the Northern Command, along with Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva of the 16 Corps, visited forward areas in the Sunderbani Sector to assess the security situation. They reviewed the operational readiness and synergy between security forces. The Army Commander also visited supporting units and praised the troops for their high morale and professionalism in maintaining operational readiness.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement