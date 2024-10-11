Omar Abdullah to meet Jammu and Kashmir LG shortly, to stake claim to form government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JKNC President Farooq Abdullah with his son and party Vice President Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister-elect and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah will meet Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha this evening (October 11). He may stake claim to form the government after his party-led alliance with Congress secured victory with a majority in the recently concluded Assembly Elections on October 8.

Omar was elected the leader of the National Conference legislature party on Thursday. His father and party chief Farooq Abdullah had, soon after the poll victory, announced that his Omar would be the chief minister of the Union Territory.

National Conference attains majority

The Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Thursday achieved a majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly following the decision of four independent MLAs to join the party. With this induction, the NC's strength in the Assembly rose to 46, which is exactly a majority mark in the assembly.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officially announced its support for the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The AAP submitted a formal letter of support for the Omar Abdullah-led government to the Lieutenant Governor's office.