Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: JKNC releases another list of 32 candidates | Check names

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: JKNC releases another list of 32 candidates | Check names

The list of candidates includes seasoned leaders and new faces, reflecting JKNC’s approach to blend experience with fresh perspectives. The party aims to strengthen its position and engage effectively with voters in the upcoming election.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Srinagar Updated on: August 27, 2024 15:15 IST
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah
Image Source : PTI National Conference President Farooq Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) unveiled its list of 32 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory on Tuesday. Notably, NC leader Omar Abdullah will contest from the Ganderbal constituency. This announcement follows a recent seat-sharing agreement between the NC and Congress, with Congress fielding candidates in 32 constituencies and the NC in 51.

Election schedule and vote counting

The assembly elections will be conducted in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The vote counting is scheduled for October 4.

NC and PDP tensions

In related news, Omar Abdullah urged the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP to avoid running candidates against NC-Congress nominees, emphasising their shared agenda for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah also criticised the PDP for mirroring the NC’s manifesto, stating, "Everyone has copied our manifesto. They should have kept some differences."

Also read | Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement