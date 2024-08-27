Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: JKNC releases another list of 32 candidates | Check names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI National Conference President Farooq Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) unveiled its list of 32 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory on Tuesday. Notably, NC leader Omar Abdullah will contest from the Ganderbal constituency. This announcement follows a recent seat-sharing agreement between the NC and Congress, with Congress fielding candidates in 32 constituencies and the NC in 51.

Election schedule and vote counting

The assembly elections will be conducted in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The vote counting is scheduled for October 4.

NC and PDP tensions

In related news, Omar Abdullah urged the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP to avoid running candidates against NC-Congress nominees, emphasising their shared agenda for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah also criticised the PDP for mirroring the NC’s manifesto, stating, "Everyone has copied our manifesto. They should have kept some differences."

