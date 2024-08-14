Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Army captain killed in action during operation in Doda district

According to Army officials, the search operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the operation, the terrorists opened fire, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire in which the officer was injured.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2024 12:48 IST
Jammu and Kashmir encounter
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Indian Army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LOC) ahead of Independence Day.

A captain from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action during the ongoing operation in Doda district. Defence officials confirmed the casualty and stated that the operations are still in progress. An army officer sustained injuries during an encounter in the Assar belt of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. The incident occurred while the security forces were conducting a search operation in the region, which is known for sporadic terrorists activities.

The encounter began in a densely forested area during a cordon and search operation (CASO) aimed at locating foreign terrorists hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt.

Recovery of evidence

Officials reported that four blood-soaked rucksacks and M-4 carbines were recovered from the encounter site. The terrorists are reportedly holed up in a riverine area in Assar.

Timeline of events

The operation commenced following a brief exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists near Patnitop in the adjacent Udhampur district. Security forces established contact with the terrorists around 6 pm on Tuesday, and the engagement continued intermittently, leading to the establishment of a cordon overnight.

Renewed fighting

Search efforts resumed at daylight, and a renewed exchange of fire occurred around 7:30 am today, as operations continued in the area.

Also read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out after contact established with terrorists in Patnitop

