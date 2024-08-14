Jammu and Kashmir: Army captain killed in action during operation in Doda district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Indian Army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LOC) ahead of Independence Day.

A captain from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action during the ongoing operation in Doda district. Defence officials confirmed the casualty and stated that the operations are still in progress. An army officer sustained injuries during an encounter in the Assar belt of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. The incident occurred while the security forces were conducting a search operation in the region, which is known for sporadic terrorists activities.

The encounter began in a densely forested area during a cordon and search operation (CASO) aimed at locating foreign terrorists hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt.

Recovery of evidence

Officials reported that four blood-soaked rucksacks and M-4 carbines were recovered from the encounter site. The terrorists are reportedly holed up in a riverine area in Assar.

Timeline of events

The operation commenced following a brief exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists near Patnitop in the adjacent Udhampur district. Security forces established contact with the terrorists around 6 pm on Tuesday, and the engagement continued intermittently, leading to the establishment of a cordon overnight.

Renewed fighting

Search efforts resumed at daylight, and a renewed exchange of fire occurred around 7:30 am today, as operations continued in the area.

