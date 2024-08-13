Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out after contact established with terrorists in Patnitop

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Patnitop encounter: An encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in the Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The security force has established contact with the terrorists and operations are in progress.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by #IndianArmy and #JKP was launched in Akar Forest near Patnitop. Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Gunfights in Kishtwar, Udhampur

Earlier on Sunday, two encounters broke out between security forces and terrorists in remote forest areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. The encounter in Kishtwar had no impact on the annual Machail Mata Yatra in the Paddar area and assured pilgrims visiting the shrine that adequate security arrangements were in place.

The officials said security forces also established contact with terrorists in the forests of Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Sunday evening. A few rounds were exchanged between the two sides in Khaned forest but there was no report of any casualty, they said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a fresh search of the area will be started Monday morning.

Recent terrorist attacks

After a short reign of peace that started with the abrogation of Article 370, terror activities have again resurfaced in Jammu and Kashmir. The recent spike was mostly witnessed in the Jammu region. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

