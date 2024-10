Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Grenade explosion in Baramulla court evidence room injures policeman.

A policeman sustained injuries from a grenade explosion in the evidence room of a court in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. The grenade, collected as evidence in a previous case, detonated inside the ‘malkhana’ (evidence room) during routine handling.

“A grenade (collected as evidence in a case) exploded inside the ‘malkhana (evidence room)’ of a court in Baramulla town on Thursday,” a police official said.