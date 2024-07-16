Jammu and Kashmir: Several feared injured as vehicle skids off road, falls into gorge in Ganderbal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Several people are feared injured after vehicle they were travelling in skidded off road and fell into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday (July 16), officials said. The rescue operation was launched soon after the accident, however, the details about the number of passengers in the vehicle and the extent of injuries or fatalities are yet to be ascertained.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Accident in Doda

A similar incident was reported in Doda on Saturday in which at least three people lost their lives and 24 others suffered injuries after the bus they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

The police said the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the private mini-bus, carrying passengers, was traveling from Bhalessa to Thathri. As the bus was passing near Bhatyas, the accident occurred, causing the bus to fall into a deep gorge. While, three people, identified as Basheera Begum (50), Saleema Begum (55), and driver Mohammad Asif (25), lost their lives in the accident 24 others suffered injuries, the Police said.