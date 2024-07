Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (July 12). The quake occurred at 12.26 pm with a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Details of the earthquake

Magnitude: 4.2

Epicenter: 34.32°N, 74.41°E (Baramulla)

Date & Time: 12 July, 2024 - 12:26 p.m.

Depth: 5 km

