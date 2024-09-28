'BJP's govt with full majority for first time certain in Jammu and Kashmir': PM Modi at poll rally

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (September 28) ahead of the third phase of Assembly Elections slated to take place on October 1. He slammed Congress, its ally National Conference, and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP over the issue of terrorism and corruption.

BJP govt certain in J-K: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that after the first two phases of polling, it is "certain" that the BJP will form its government in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time with "full majority".

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir want the BJP government here. There has been a massive voter turnout in the recent two phases of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. It is certain that the BJP is going to form its first government with full majority in Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi said.

"For the first time, the government according to the wishes of the people of the Jammu region is going to be formed in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a place of temples. Do not leave this opportunity. The BJP government will solve all your problems," he added.

PM Modi slams Congress-NC-PDP

PM Modi took on the "three families" of Jammu and Kashmir and said that the people of the region are tired of them and want peace.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are tired of the 3 families, Congress, NC and PDP. They don't want the same system again in which there is corruption and discrimination in jobs. The people of Jammu and Kashmir don't want terrorism, separatism and bloodshed anymore. The people here want peace, the people here want a better future for their children and that is why the people of Jammu and Kashmir want a BJP government..." he said.

The Prime Minister recounted the 2016 Surgical Strike anniversary and said that India had given a message to the entire world with its cross-border action that this is New India and it will not tolerate terrorism.

"In 2016, on September 28 night, Surgical Strike was conducted. India had told the world that this is new India. Yeh ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai. The terrorists know that Modi will find them even in the hell if they dare to do anything," he said.

He said that the Congress party had "asked for proof from our Army" and continues to "toe the Pakistani line in connection with the Surgical Strike".

Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing three-phased Assembly polls. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.