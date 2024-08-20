J-K Assembly elections 2024: Notification issued for first phase of polls, nomination process begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in three phases.

J-K Assembly elections 2024: The Election Commission, on Tuesday, issued the official notification for the first phase of the upcoming three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first phase, as many as 24 assembly segments are set to go to the polls on September 18. With the release of this notification, the process for candidate nominations has officially begun. Candidates interested in contesting in these segments can now file their nominations, marking the start of the electoral process in the region.

First phase of polls in J-K

Last date for making nominations: August 27

Scrutiny of the nominations: August 28

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: August 30

Date of poll: September 18

In the first phase, 16 assembly segments in the valley that are in south Kashmir and eight in the Jammu region will go to polls.

Seats to go to polls in first phase:

Pulwama Pampore Rajpora Tral Shopian Zainapora Devsar DH Pora Kulgam Dooru Kokernag(ST) Anantnag West Anantnag Srigufwara-Bijbehara Shangus-Anantnag East Pahalgam

Eight seats to go to polls in Jammu region

Kishtwar Inderwal Padder-Nagseni Bhadarwah Doda Doda West Ramban Banihal

Election after 10 years in J-K

Following a delimitation exercise, the number of Assembly seats has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years as the last assembly election was held in 2014. The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

J-K Assembly polls 2024

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

