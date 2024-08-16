J-K Assembly Elections 2024: NC chief Farooq Abdullah to contest polls, reveals plan for son Omar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: After the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls was announced by the Election Commission on Friday, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election. He also clarified that his son and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will not contest the poll. "I will contest these elections, Omar Abdullah will not contest the elections. When the state status is granted then I will step down and Omar Abdullah will contest from that seat," Farooq Abdullah said.

The senior Abdullah also announced he will lead the party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Welcoming the Election Commission's decision to advance the elections, Farooq Abdullah said, "I thank God for this decision. Earlier, there was speculation about the dates being set between the 20th and 25th, so I am pleased they have been moved up." He expressed hope for the end of central rule in the Union Territory and is also hopeful of a high voter turnout in the assembly polls.

Abdullah calls for level playing field

Abdullah has urged for a level playing field for all political parties in the region. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party at the Centre, enjoys "disproportionate advantages" that undermine fair competition among political parties. "The BJP is in power at the Centre and has access to all types of security compared to other parties. The Election Commission must ensure fairness," he asserted.

J-K Assembly polls 2024

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

