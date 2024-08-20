J-K Assembly Elections 2024: Former minister Abdul Haq Khan rejoins Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP after two years

Follow us on Image Source : X/@JKPDP Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Haq Khan rejoins PDP

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, former minister Abdul Haq Khan has rejoined the People's Democratic Party (PDP). This move comes nearly two years after he had resigned from the party. Khan rejoined the PDP in the presence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti, who visited his residence due to his ill health, according to a party leader.

Khan was minister in PDP-BJP coalition

Khan served as the minister for rural development, panchayati raj, and law and justice in the PDP-BJP coalition. He distanced himself from the PDP after the state government collapsed in 2018. Khan was elected twice to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, representing the Lolab constituency in Kupwara district, in 2008 and 2014.

J-K Assembly Elections 2024

Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade in three phases from September 18, setting the stage for the people of the union territory to elect a government after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019.

The two assembly elections will be the first popularity test for the BJP and the INDIA bloc following the Lok Sabha polls. The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

After suffering reverses in the Lok Sabha polls, including in Haryana, the BJP is keen to regain political momentum by retaining power in the state and putting up a strong show in Jammu and Kashmir, where its strongholds have been traditionally confined to the Jammu division.

The Congress, however, is hoping to continue with its political revival by toppling the BJP from power in Haryana after 10 years and inflicting losses on its rival in the Jammu region where the two parties are the main contestants.

Two regional parties, the National Conference and PDP, have won most of the seats in the Kashmir valley between them in past elections. Both parties are part of the INDIA bloc along with the Congress but all three of them fought separately in the Lok Sabha elections, a scenario likely to persist in the assembly polls too. In the last assembly in J-K in 2014, the BJP had won 25 of its 87 seats and had joined hands with the PDP to form government under the leadership of the regional party's leader Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Its assembly now has 90 seats following delimitation.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J-K on August 21-22 ahead of assembly polls

Also Read: J-K Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah releases NC manifesto, promises to restore Article 370 and 35 A | DETAILS