BJP releases third list of 29 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections | Check names here

J-K Assembly polls 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday issued its third list of 29 candidates for the second and third phases of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the list, the party has fielded Murtaza Khan from Mendhar, Sunil Bhardwaj from Ramnagar (SC), Chowdhary Abdul Ghani from Poonch Haveli, Pawan Gupta from Udhampur West, Mohd Iqbal Malik from Thannamandi, and Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi among others. This come after the saffron party released the first two lists of 16 candidates on Monday.

Here's the list of 29 candidates

BJP's first two lists include 16 candidates

The first list includes the names of candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag. The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the candidates for the polls. August 27 is the last date for filing nominations for the first phase and the process for the second and third phases will begin from August 29 and September 5 respectively. In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, when it was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

The first two lists include 16 candidates and the party has sought to give representation to various communities and castes. It has candidates from both the Jammu and Kashmir regions. The party subsequently declared its candidate from Konkernag seat also. The BJP has sought to reflect the region's diverse demographic composition and strengthen its outreach among different communities. The party has fielded Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi from Pampore, Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, Mohd. Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West, Syed Wazahat from Anantnag while Veer Saraf is in the fray from Shangus-Anantnag East.

J-K Assembly polls 2024

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

