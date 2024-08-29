J-K polls 2024: Apni Party releases fresh list of 24 candidates, Altaf Bukhari to contest from Chanapora seat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari.

The Apni Party released a fresh list of 24 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. According to the party's notification, these candidates have been announced for the second and third phases of the election. Notably, party chief Altaf Bukhari to contest from Chanapora constituency. The other names include Mohammad Ashraf Mir from Lal Chowk seat, Ghulam Hassan Mir from Gulmarg, Ghulam Mohammad War from Sopore, Syed Manzoor Hussian Shah from Rajouri, Advocate Lovely Mangol from Samba, and Shah Mohammad Tantray from Poonch Haveli among others.

Here's list of 24 candidates:

Image Source : APNI PARTYApni Party's second list of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024.

Apni Party releases its manifesto

Earlier on August 21, the Apni Party released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the union territory. The party also released its manifesto for the assembly elections, promising to press the Centre for constitutional guarantees to preserve the culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and to work for the restoration of statehood of the Union territory. The manifesto was released at a press conference in Srinagar by the party's general secretary Rafi Mir, who will contest from Pahalgam constituency, along with other senior leaders. All these seats are from south Kashmir which is going to polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18.

J-K Assembly polls 2024

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

ALSO READ: JK assembly elections 2024: Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from party ahead of polls