JK assembly elections 2024: Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from party ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Apni Party suffered a major setback as senior leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigned from the party on Wednesday. Mattu announced his resignation through a post on X. His surprising resignation comes days after the party announced his candidature from Zadibal assembly constituency.

In a post on X, Mattu said, "It is with a heavy heart, and with all humility at my command, that I announce my decision to part ways with the J&K Apni Party." He said that he had come up with the decision after extensive consultation with his supporters. He said, "During my Hajj pilgrimage earlier this year, I had taken a solemn pledge to uphold my conviction and do a politics guided by my own principles and a sense of discerning the right from the wrong. Primarily underscored by this solemn pledge and based also on extensive consultations with my workers and supporters over the last five days, I have reached this decision."

Providing a reason for his resignation, Mattu said that his convictims were not congruent with the party. Mattu said, "My own convictions are no longer congruent or symmetrical with the ideology of the party and in this situation — to still remain associated with the party or to contest elections as a party candidate would be outrightly disingenuous. My party is now at a complete liberty to field an appropriate candidate from Zadibal in my place."