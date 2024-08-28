Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. JK assembly elections 2024: Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from party ahead of polls

JK assembly elections 2024: Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from party ahead of polls

Apni Party has recently made him a candidate from the Zadibal assembly segment.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Updated on: August 28, 2024 9:16 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Apni Party suffered a major setback as senior leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigned from the party on Wednesday. Mattu announced his resignation through a post on X. His surprising resignation comes days after the party announced his candidature from Zadibal assembly constituency.

In a post on X, Mattu said, "It is with a heavy heart, and with all humility at my command, that I announce my decision to part ways with the J&K Apni Party." He said that he had come up with the decision after extensive consultation with his supporters. He said, "During my Hajj pilgrimage earlier this year, I had taken a solemn pledge to uphold my conviction and do a politics guided by my own principles and a sense of discerning the right from the wrong. Primarily underscored by this solemn pledge and based also on extensive consultations with my workers and supporters over the last five days, I have reached this decision."

Providing a reason for his resignation, Mattu said that his convictims were not congruent with the party. Mattu said, "My own convictions are no longer congruent or symmetrical with the ideology of the party and in this situation — to still remain associated with the party or to contest elections as a party candidate would be outrightly disingenuous. My party is now at a complete liberty to field an appropriate candidate from Zadibal in my place."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement