Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elect: Voting from Sept 8, result on Oct 4 – Check constituency-wise full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI EC announces constituency-wise full schedule for Jammu and Kashmir assembly election.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the assembly election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections and said the polls will be held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. As per the EC announcement, polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and the counting of votes will be held on October 4. Significantly, election in Jammu and Kashmir is being held for the first time after it became a Union Territory.

The election schedule announcement from the EC came after an Election Commission delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar visited the Union Territory earlier this month to review the preparedness of the administration for the polls.

As per the EC announcement, Jammu and Kashmir will have a total of 87.09 lakh voters this Assembly election and of these, 44.46 lakh are male voters while 42.62 lakh are female electors.

Rajeev Kumar said that Jammu and Kashmir will have 3.71 lakh first time voters this election and there are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 74 are general, SC-7 and ST-9.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly poll: Check constituency-wise full schedule

List of 24 seats going to polls in the first phase on September 18:

Pampore Tral Pulwama Rajpora Zainapora Shopian DH Pora Kulgam Devsar Dooru Kokernag (ST) Anantnag West Anantnag Srigufwara-Bijbehara Shangus-Anantnag East Pahalgam Inderwal Kishtwar Padder-Nagseni Bhadarwah Doda Doda West Ramban Baniha

List of 26 seats going to polls in the second phase on September 25:

Kangan (ST) Ganderbal Hazratbal Khanyar Habbakadal Lal Chowk Channapora Zadibal Eidgah Central Shalteng Budgam Beerwah Khansahib Chrar-i-Sharief Chadoora Gulabgarh (ST) Reasi Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Kalakote-Sunderbani Nowshera Rajouri (ST) Budhal (ST) Thannamandi (ST) Surankote (ST) Poonch Haveli Mendhar (ST)

List of 40 seats going to polls in the third phase on October 1:

Karnah Trehgam Kupwara Lolab Handwara Langate Sopore Rafiabad Uri Baramulla Gulmarg Wagoora-Kreeri Pattan Sonawari Bandipora Gurez (ST) Udhampur West Udhampur East Chenani Ramnagar (SC) Bani Billawar Basohli Jasrota Kathua (SC) Hiranagar Ramgarh (SC) Samba Vijaypur Bishnah (SC) Suchetgarh (SC) RS Pura-Jammu South Bahu Jammu East Nagrota Jammu West Jammu North Marh (SC) Akhnoor (SC) Chhamb

The election commissioner said that the Amarnath Yatra will end on August 19 and the final voter list will also be published on August 20,” Kumar said.