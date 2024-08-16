Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elect: Voting from Sept 8, result on Oct 4 – Check constituency-wise full schedule

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elect: Voting from Sept 8, result on Oct 4 – Check constituency-wise full schedule

Jammu and Kashmir assembly election: As per the EC announcement, the polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and the counting of votes will be held on October 4.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak Srinagar Updated on: August 16, 2024 16:43 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : PTI EC announces constituency-wise full schedule for Jammu and Kashmir assembly election.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the assembly election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections and said the polls will be held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. As per the EC announcement, polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and the counting of votes will be held on October 4. Significantly, election in Jammu and Kashmir is being held for the first time after it became a Union Territory.

The election schedule announcement from the EC came after an Election Commission delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar visited the Union Territory earlier this month to review the preparedness of the administration for the polls.

As per the EC announcement, Jammu and Kashmir will have a total of 87.09 lakh voters this Assembly election and of these, 44.46 lakh are male voters while 42.62 lakh are female electors.

Rajeev Kumar said that Jammu and Kashmir will have 3.71 lakh first time voters this election and there are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 74 are general, SC-7 and ST-9.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly poll: Check constituency-wise full schedule 

List of 24 seats going to polls in the first phase on September 18:

  1. Pampore
  2. Tral
  3. Pulwama
  4. Rajpora
  5. Zainapora
  6. Shopian
  7. DH Pora
  8. Kulgam
  9. Devsar
  10. Dooru
  11. Kokernag (ST)
  12. Anantnag West
  13. Anantnag
  14. Srigufwara-Bijbehara
  15. Shangus-Anantnag East
  16. Pahalgam
  17. Inderwal
  18. Kishtwar
  19. Padder-Nagseni
  20. Bhadarwah
  21. Doda
  22. Doda West
  23. Ramban
  24. Baniha

List of 26 seats going to polls in the second phase on September 25:

  1. Kangan (ST)
  2. Ganderbal
  3. Hazratbal
  4. Khanyar
  5. Habbakadal
  6. Lal Chowk
  7. Channapora
  8. Zadibal
  9. Eidgah
  10. Central Shalteng
  11. Budgam
  12. Beerwah
  13. Khansahib
  14. Chrar-i-Sharief
  15. Chadoora
  16. Gulabgarh (ST)
  17. Reasi
  18. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
  19. Kalakote-Sunderbani
  20. Nowshera
  21. Rajouri (ST)
  22. Budhal (ST)
  23. Thannamandi (ST)
  24. Surankote (ST)
  25. Poonch Haveli
  26. Mendhar (ST)

List of 40 seats going to polls in the third phase on October 1:

  1. Karnah
  2. Trehgam
  3. Kupwara
  4. Lolab
  5. Handwara
  6. Langate
  7. Sopore
  8. Rafiabad
  9. Uri
  10. Baramulla
  11. Gulmarg
  12. Wagoora-Kreeri
  13. Pattan
  14. Sonawari
  15. Bandipora
  16. Gurez (ST)
  17. Udhampur West
  18. Udhampur East
  19. Chenani
  20. Ramnagar (SC)
  21. Bani
  22. Billawar
  23. Basohli
  24. Jasrota
  25. Kathua (SC)
  26. Hiranagar
  27. Ramgarh (SC)
  28. Samba
  29. Vijaypur
  30. Bishnah (SC)
  31. Suchetgarh (SC)
  32. RS Pura-Jammu South
  33. Bahu
  34. Jammu East
  35. Nagrota
  36. Jammu West
  37. Jammu North
  38. Marh (SC)
  39. Akhnoor (SC)
  40. Chhamb

The election commissioner said that the Amarnath Yatra will end on August 19 and the final voter list will also be published on August 20,” Kumar said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement