Congress-NC wants to implement Pakistan agenda in J-K: PM Modi on Khawaja Asif's remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a political rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and said the Congress and the National Conference have joined the alliance to bring Pakistan's agenda to the valley. PM Modi, however, categorically made it clear that he will not allow that to happen. PM Modi said that the Congress-National Conference alliance is being applauded in Pakistan as the neighboring country is very happy with its manifesto and has openly extended its support.

The Congress-NC wants to implement Pakistan's agenda in J Jammu and Kashmir, but will not allow it at any cost, PM Modi said on Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's remark. "Pakistan defence minister has supported the manifesto of NC, Congress. These parties implement Pakistan's agenda," PM Modi said at the poll rally in J&K's Katra.

Saying that separatism and terrorism have been weakened following abrogation of Art 370, he said they will be stamped out fully.

PM Modi also stated that the BJP is committed to multi-sectorial development of Jammu, which was ignored by Congress, NC and PDP for years.

PM Narendra Modi said, "Every vote given to Congress will implement the manifesto of PDP and NC. They want to bring back Article 370. This means they want bloodshed in the valley again... Congress-NC alliance is being applauded in Pakistan. Pakistan is very happy with the Congress-NC manifesto and has openly extended its support. Pakistan's Defence Minister has openly come out in support of the Congress-NC alliance. He says their agenda is the same as that of Pakistan... Congress and NC want to implement Pakistan's agenda here in J&K..."

PM Modi added that, "2 Vande Bharat trains reach Katra from Delhi... The condition of Katra and Reasi Railway station has drastically improved... With the construction of the Chenani Nashri tunnel, the travel time from Jammu to Srinagar has been reduced. Many such tunnels are being constructed in J&K, making it one of the most connected areas. Delhi-Katra expressway is also fast being developed... It will open doors for the farmers of the region to bigger markets."

PM Modi slammed the Congress and said, "They do not see anything except their vote bank that is why they only deepened the divide between Jammu and Kashmir over the years. They have always discriminated against Jammu... We have brought Jammu to the mainstream..."