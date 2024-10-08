Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: Omar Abdullah wins Budgam, defeats PDP’s Aga Muntazir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday scripted victory in the Assembly elections in Budgam, one of the two constituencies he contested in the Jammu and Kashmir elections this time. As per the updates from the Election Commission, Abdullah defeated Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), his nearest rival, by a margin of 18,359 votes.

Omar Abdullah was declared the winner from the Budgam constituency after the conclusion of 13 rounds of counting. With just one round of counting to go, Abdullah secured 32,344 votes which was 16,294 more than Mehdi's 16,050 votes.

Abdullah, who is the front runner for the post of chief minister, is also leading from the family bastion of Ganderbal by a margin of over 5,000 votes over PDP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir.

In Budgam, Abdullah was leading by 1,400 votes while he is leading by 622 votes in Ganderbal. Sheikh Khursheed, brother of Lok Sabha member Shiekh Abdul Rashid, is trailing by 455 votes behind People's Conference candidate Irfan Sultan Panditpuri.

Apni Party founder Altaf Bukhari is also trailing in Chanapora constituency where NC's Mushtaq Guroo has taken lead.