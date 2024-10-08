Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: Omar Abdullah wins Budgam, defeats PDP’s Aga Muntazir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: Omar Abdullah wins Budgam, defeats PDP’s Aga Muntazir

Omar Abdullah was declared the winner from the Budgam constituency after the conclusion of 13 rounds of counting. With just one round of counting to go, Abdullah secured 32,344 votes which was 16,294 more than Mehdi's 16,050 votes.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak Srinagar Published on: October 08, 2024 13:57 IST
Omar Abdullah
Image Source : PTI Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday scripted victory in the Assembly elections in Budgam, one of the two constituencies he contested in the Jammu and Kashmir elections this time. As per the updates from the Election Commission, Abdullah defeated Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), his nearest rival, by a margin of 18,359 votes.

Omar Abdullah was declared the winner from the Budgam constituency after the conclusion of 13 rounds of counting.  With just one round of counting to go, Abdullah secured 32,344 votes which was 16,294 more than Mehdi's 16,050 votes.

Abdullah, who is the front runner for the post of chief minister, is also leading from the family bastion of Ganderbal by a margin of over 5,000 votes over PDP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir.

In Budgam, Abdullah was leading by 1,400 votes while he is leading by 622 votes in Ganderbal. Sheikh Khursheed, brother of Lok Sabha member Shiekh Abdul Rashid, is trailing by 455 votes behind People's Conference candidate Irfan Sultan Panditpuri.

Apni Party founder Altaf Bukhari is also trailing in Chanapora constituency where NC's Mushtaq Guroo has taken lead.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X