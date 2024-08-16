Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election: More than 11,838 polling booths to be set up, says CEC

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Election commission addressed media on Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

New Delhi: The Election Commission announced the full schedule for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon and said there are 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir currenly. He added that 11838 polling booths would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir for the assembly election. He stated that over 87.09 lakh total electors will exercise franshise this year.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "During Lok Sabha elections in J&K, people were there to participate in the elections. The long queues and the shine on their faces were a testament to this...There was thriving political participation in the entire election...We want the layers of democracy to be strengthened in J&K..."

Giving details, he said that there are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 74 are general, SC-7 and ST-9. he further added that there will be a total of 87.09 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 44.46 lakh are males, 42.62 lakh are females, 3.71 lakh are first-time voters and 20.7 lakh are young voters. The Amarnath Yatra will end on August 19 and the final voter list will also be published on August 20.

Talking about the Jammu and Kashmir full schedule, Rajiv Kumar said, "Assembly Elections will be held in three phases; voting on September 18th, September 25th, and October 1st and the counting of votes will take place on October 4.

The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.