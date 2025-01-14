Jammu and Kashmir: 6 jawans injured in accidental mine blast near LoC in Rajouri, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Six Indian Army soldiers were injured in an accidental blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Makri area of the Bhawani sector in Nowshera, Rajouri district, on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a routine patrol party inadvertently triggered a mine while traversing the area.

According to military sources, the soldiers were conducting their usual patrol in a sensitive region when one of them accidentally stepped on a mine, causing the explosion. The blast resulted in minor injuries to all six soldiers, who were immediately provided with medical attention.

Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the soldiers are not life-threatening, and all of them are reported to be stable. The soldiers were quickly evacuated to a nearby medical facility for further treatment.

The area where the incident occurred is known to be a high-security zone due to its proximity to the LoC, which has witnessed several skirmishes in the past. While mines are commonly laid in such areas as part of border security measures, this unfortunate accident highlights the risks that soldiers face during routine patrols in such volatile regions.

The Army has initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause and to ensure the safety of personnel operating in such areas. Meanwhile, security in the region has been heightened, and additional precautionary measures are being put in place.