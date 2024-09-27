Jammu and Kashmir: 20 injured, 4 critical in road accident during rally in Baramulla district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

At least 20 people were injured in a road accident during a rally led by prominent local leader Taj Mohi Ud Din in the Uri area of North Kashmir. The incident occurred when a vehicle participating in the rally, traveling from Kamalkote to Uri, crashed near the Salamabad area.

All twenty injured persons were shifted to a nearby Hospital. Among the injured, four individuals are reported to be in critical condition. Medical staff at the local hospital have stabilised their condition and have referred them to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla for advanced care.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard and investigation have been takenup.

More details will follow.