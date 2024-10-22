J-K Police dismantles newly formed terror outfit after massive raids in several districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a major success, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) dismantled a newly formed terror outfit named 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' (TLM) in the early hours of Tuesday. The outfit was believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The CIK dismantled the outfit after they conducted massive raids across multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. According to the available information, the group was handled by a Pakistani handler and terrorist called 'Baba Hamas.'

Ganderbal terrorist attack

The development comes after a doctor and six labourers were brutally killed by terrorists in a tunnel at a construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The unidentified terrorists struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, late in the evening. It is believed that there were at least two terrorists involved in the cowardly act. Two labourers died instantly, while three others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries.

The attack once again raised concerns over the targeted killings. After the attack, a four-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, led by a senior officer, reached the terror attack site.