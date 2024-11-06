J-K: Encounter underway in Lolab Forest area of Kupwara, one terrorist dead, another trapped

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purpose

Security forces have eliminated one terrorist in the ongoing Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora, the Army officials said on Wednesday. “OP Kaitsan, Bandipora. The security forces have eliminated one terrorist in the ongoing Operation. Operation is in progress,” Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora after an encounter broke out between Security Forces and terrorists.

On Tuesday, an unidentified terrorist was killed while two security personnel were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said. A police official said security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Choontpathri forest area of Bandipora based on information about the presence of ultras there.

He said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed, while an Army jawan and a CRPF trooper were injured, the official said. He added that the injured were taken to a hospital and the operation was underway.

Three days ago, in a huge achievement for the security forces, a top Pakistani commander of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit and two other terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Anantnag districts on Saturday, officials said.