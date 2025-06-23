J-K CM Omar Abdullah says Pahalgam 'bustling with activity', shares optimism as region sees revival of tourism The J-K CM said that tourists from different parts of India were seen mingling with local picnickers, all enjoying the cool, rainy weather.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed satisfaction over the revival of tourism in Pahalgam, noting that the concerted efforts by his administration are beginning to show positive results. Sharing his experience on X, Abdullah posted pictures of a market area which went lull after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, most of them tourists.

“The last time I was in Pahalgam I cycled through a market that was all but deserted. Today I came back to a Pahalgam that was bustling with activity. Tourists from various parts of the country competed for space with local picnickers who were enjoying the cool climate & rainy weather. It’s very satisfying to see the efforts my colleagues & I have been putting in slowly bearing fruit,” he wrote in a post on X.

Recovery after tragedy

Tourism in Pahalgam had suffered a severe blow following the April 22 terror attack at the popular Baisaran meadow, which left 25 tourists and a local pony operator dead. The violence had caused a significant dip in visitor numbers.

