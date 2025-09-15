J-K: CM Omar Abdullah launches robotic teacher developed by students during TechKnow-2025 On this occasion, CM addressed the students and expressed confidence in their future. He emphasised the growing role of AI, stating that most companies are now using it. He added that education has changed significantly, and now students must compete with their peers from around the world.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday launched a robotic teacher developed by students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar. The launch took place during “TechKnow-2025,” a two-day workshop held at DPS Srinagar, which concluded on Monday.

The workshop focused on various technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics. Students from all leading private and government schools across the valley participated in the event.

On this occasion, CM addressed the students and expressed confidence in their future. He emphasised the growing role of AI, stating that most companies are now using it. He added that education has changed significantly, and now students must compete with their peers from around the world.

“Chief Minister presided over the Closing Ceremony of TechKnow-2025 at Delhi Public School, Srinagar. He applauded the students’ creativity, including their Humanoid Robot, and emphasized the Government’s commitment to modern learning, AI, and innovation-driven education,” JK CM office posted on X.

CM Abdullah attends Engineers’ Day event

Earlier, CM Abdullah attended Engineers’ Day event at The Institution of Engineers in Srinagar.

“Chief Minister attended the 58th Engineers’ Day at IEI, J&K State Centre, Srinagar. He paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya and highlighted the vital role of engineers in nation-building, urging the youth to embrace innovation and ethical responsibility,” the CMO posted.

CM Abdullah reacts on SC order on Waqf Amendment Bill

The J-K CM hailed the Supreme Court verdict staying certain provisions of the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that the provision was targeting people from a single religion.

“It is a good development that a stay has been granted on the Waqf Bill. We have been saying from day one that the bill was targeting followers of a single religion. It is reassuring that the Supreme Court has understood this issue,” he said.