'Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections to be historic and BJP will form govt,' says Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav Wednesday said that the oldest parties in Jammu and Kashmir, JKNC and PDP are employing ex-militants to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the region.

Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Ram Madhav on Wednesday asserted that the BJP will bring peace, harmony and development to the valley and a new government will be formed under the leadership of the Saffron party.

The BJP leader also joined the party candidate Aijaz Hussain from Lal Chowk constituency in Balhama on the outskirts of Srinagar city as he went to file his nomination.

Speaking to reports about the Jammu and Kashmir elections Madhav said, "This will prove to be a historic election. We have full faith that those families because of whom the people of the valley, Jammu have been going through a huge tragedy for the past 34 years, will be freed. We have full faith that a new leadership will emerge in Jammu and Kashmir."

Ram Madhav also claimed that the BJP will bring peace, harmony and development to Jammu and the parties that have contested the elections to bring back the old bad situation will be defeated.

"Those who want peace, who do not support terrorism at all, and who want development, such parties, and leaders will emerge in the Kashmir valley as well. The BJP will bring peace, harmony and development to Jammu. We will remind the people of J-K that the manifesto that has been brought to take us back to the old days and the old troubles has been brought by the NC, PDP and all the people who are openly fighting the elections with the help of militants," he said.

He claimed that the youth of J&K is coming forward in huge numbers to take part in the elections and they will free the region from the dynast politicians.

"They have openly started campaigning for the NC and PDP candidates. The parties that have contested the elections to bring back the old bad situation will have to be defeated. A new government will be formed in this state under the leadership of BJP," Madhav added.

Regarding unexpected people filing their nominations for the elections, Madhav said that anyone is welcome to fight the elections, except militants and ex-militants.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

As per the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

These upcoming elections will be the first in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

(Inputs from agencies)