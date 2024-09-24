J-K Assembly polls Phase 2: Voting on 26 seats tomorrow; Omar, Ravinder Raina among key candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI More than 2.5 million people will be eligible to exercise their franchise across 26 seats.

Amid tight security, the stage is all set for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Voting will begin at 7 AM in 26 constituencies. The constituencies going to polls on Wednesday are spread over six districts – three in the Valley and three in the Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir polls: Check key candidates

The second phase of elections is particularly significant as it will determine the fate of 239 candidates, including former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, contesting from both Budgam and Ganderbal. Other notable candidates contesting in this phase include Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, competing for the Nowshera seat, and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, running from Central Shalteng.

Jammu and Kashmir polls: Check key constituencies

The Assembly seats that are going to polls in second phase include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, and Gulabgarh (ST). Additionally, elections will be held in Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).

2.5 million voters to exercise franchise

In this phase of the assembly elections, more than 2.5 million people will be eligible to exercise their franchise across 26 seats – 11 in Jammu and 15 in Kashmir – on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The EC said to facilitate smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, it has established 3,502 polling stations in these segments and added that there are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations.

Jammu and Kashmir polls: Check security arrangement

However, to enhance safety, security personnel have been deployed across various regions, and vehicles are undergoing inspections.

As per the earlier announcement from the EC, the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are taking place in three phases and the third phase of voting will be conducted on October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.