  5. Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting on 40 seats underway, PM Modi's appeal for voters
Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting on 40 seats underway, PM Modi's appeal for voters

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates: The electoral fate of 415 candidates, including former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand (Congress) and Muzaffar Beig, are at stake in the final phase.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Srinagar Updated on: October 01, 2024 7:48 IST
Voters in the queue to cast their votes at polling booth in
Image Source : PTI/FILE Voters in the queue to cast their votes at polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting for the third and final phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will begin shortly in which about 3.9 million voters will decide the fate of 415 candidates in the fray for 40 assembly segments across seven districts -- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir. The polling began at 7 am which will continue till 6 pm.  More than 400 companies of security forces, including paramilitary and armed police personnel, have been deployed to ensure a safe voting environment. This is the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, with the results set to be announced on October 8. 

Live updates :Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 third phase voting

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Ghulam Nabi Azad casts his vote

    Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad cast his vote at a polling station in Jammu for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Long queue at polling station in Jammu

    People queued up at a polling station in Jammu to vote in the third and final phase of the Assembly elections.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Ghulam Nabi Azad appeals to voters

    Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I appeal to people to come out and vote. The political party that comes to power should resolve the issues. I will not speak against or in favour of any party. Voters will decide whether (majority) will be given to a single party or not..."

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to cast their votes in Jammu and Kashmir. "Today is the third and last round of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success. I am confident that apart from the young friends who are going to vote for the first time, women power will also participate in the voting in large numbers," his X post read.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    More than 400 companies of security forces deployed

    More than 400 companies of security forces, including paramilitary and armed police personnel, have been deployed to ensure a safe voting environment.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting in assembly segments of key region in UT

    The assembly segments in the region that went to the polls today are Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore, and Wagoora-Kreeri (Baramulla district), Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab, and Langate (Kupwara district), and Bandipora, Sonawari, and Gurez (Bandipora district).

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    West Pakistani refugees, Valmiki Samaj, and Gorkha community to exercise their franchise

    The election will witness West Pakistani refugees, the Valmiki Samaj, and the Gorkha community exercise their franchise, having gained voting rights for the first assembly polls following the 2019 abrogation of Article 370. They previously participated in the Block Development Council and the District Development Council polls of 2019 and 2020, respectively.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    39.18 lakh voters are set to decide electoral fate of 415 candidates

    More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the electoral fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP carred out intense poll campaigns

    Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, had actively campaigned, accusing the Congress, National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) of pursuing a "Pakistani agenda" and fostering terrorism -- a claim vehemently denied by these parties.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP achieved its best poll performance in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014 election

    The BJP achieved its best poll performance in Jammu and Kashmir in the 2014 Assembly election, winning 18 seats from the four Jammu districts and securing a total of 25 seats. Historically, the saffron party has never won any Assembly seat in the Kashmir valley.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi at his rallies promised restoration of statehood

    PM Modi's rallies aimed at galvanising support for the BJP in the party's traditional stronghold in the Jammu region, asserting that the Union Territory status for Jammu and Kashmir is merely "temporary" and promising restoration of statehood.

  • Oct 01, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting for final phase in 40 constituencies begins

    The Voting for the final phase in 40 constituencies began on Tuesday morning.

  • Oct 01, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi spearheaded BJP campaign in J-K

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign, emphasising the party's initiatives over the last 10 years to address what he described as "decades of injustice and historic discrimination".

  • Oct 01, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voter turnout was robust in the last two phases

    The voter turnout was robust in the earlier phases, with 61.38 per cent participation recorded in the first phase on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 26.

  • Oct 01, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting in 40 Assembly segments across seven districts

    Voting for the final phase will cover 40 Assembly segments across seven districts -- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir.

  • Oct 01, 2024 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP, Congress, NC and PDP are main parties in the race

    The intense campaigning for the third and final phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election concluded on Sunday evening, with major political parties, particularly the BJP, Congress, NC and PDP, engaging in fierce exchanges over critical issues, including Pakistan, Article 370, terrorism and reservation.

  • Oct 01, 2024 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting to begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm

    The voting for the third and final phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm on Tuesday.

  • Oct 01, 2024 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Results set to be announced on October 8

    This is the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, with the results set to be announced on October 8.

