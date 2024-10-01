Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting on 40 seats underway, PM Modi's appeal for voters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Voters in the queue to cast their votes at polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting for the third and final phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will begin shortly in which about 3.9 million voters will decide the fate of 415 candidates in the fray for 40 assembly segments across seven districts -- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir. The polling began at 7 am which will continue till 6 pm. More than 400 companies of security forces, including paramilitary and armed police personnel, have been deployed to ensure a safe voting environment. This is the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, with the results set to be announced on October 8.