J-K Assembly Elections: Chandra Mohan Sharma returns to BJP, withdraws nomination from Jammu East

Chandra Mohan Sharma, who was contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections as a rebel, returned to the BJP on Friday. He took the party membership in the presence of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other leaders including BJP's National General Secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh.

BJP spokesperson and media centre in-charge Arun Gupta were also present during Sharma's return to the party. During the event, Sharma said that joining BJP was like his 'ghar wapsi' to the party. He said that everyone wants to join PM Modi's revolutionary approach which is leading Jammu and Kashmir on the path of peace and development.

Party leaders welcome Sharma

During his joining, Nadda praised his decision and said that there is a place in the BJP for all those who want to serve the country. Meanwhile, Chug said that Sharma has decided to rejoin the party and in the interest of the party he has withdrawn his candidature.

Notably, Sharma resigned from the BJP on August 30 after he was denied a ticket from the Jammu East Assembly constituency. He had alleged unfair candidate selection. He later announced to contest as independent from the seat.

Elections taking place peacefully: Nadda

Meanwhile, Nadda also spoke about the ongoing elections in the UT. He said the assembly elections are being held peacefully and without any violence and the people of the Union Territory have rejected bullets and chosen ballots, focusing on peace and development. Nadda said that this is a historic occasion when the people of J-K have rejected bullets and chosen the path of ballots. They have given a befitting reply to bullets.

Nadda, who arrived in Jammu to campaign in favour of party candidates in the assembly elections, said, "Voting in the first two phases was conducted peacefully. Unlike previous elections, this time there was no violence, no firing and no terrorist attack."

