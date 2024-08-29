Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu East Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Jammu East Assembly Election 2024: The Jammu East Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 76 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Jammu East is one of the Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. The BJP's Rajesh Gupta won the Jammu East constituency in 2014. In 2008, the BJP's Ashok Kumar Khajuria registered a win. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Congress candidate Yogesh Kumar Sawhney defeated the BJP's Ashok Kumar Khajuria and Independent candidate Tilak Raj Sharma. In 1996 and 1987, the BJP's Vishno Datt Sharma and Chaman Lal Gupta won the constituency, respectively.

Jammu East Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 53,346 voters in the Jammu East constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 27,111 voters were male and 26,235 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 42 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jammu East in 2014 was 30 (21 were men and 9 were women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Jammu East constituency was 51,660. Out of this, 26,494 voters were male and 25,166 were female. There were 165 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jammu East in 2008 was 24 (18 were men and 6 were women).

Jammu East Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jammu East constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the state, including Jammu West and Jammu North.

Jammu East Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Jammu East will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu East Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ###, Congress party's ### and National Conference ### are the main candidates in the Jammu East Legislative Assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir. (Once candidates are declared)

Jammu East Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Rajesh Gupta won the seat with a margin of 12,694 votes. He was polled 21,776 votes with a vote share of 61.69%. He defeated Congress candidate Vikram Malhotra, who got 9,082 votes (25.73%). Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Bharat Chowdhary stood third with 3,072 votes (8.70%), and independent candidate Sanjeev Gupta was in the fourth position with just 430 votes (1.22%). The total number of valid votes polled was 35,298.

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Khajuria won the seat. He was polled 15,907 votes with a vote share of 50.72%. Congress candidate Narender Singh got 5,474 votes (17.45%) and was the runner-up. Khajuria defeated Singh by a margin of 10,433 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 31,422. Independent candidate Sanjay Mahey came in third with 3,885 votes (12.39%), and JKNC candidate Pardeep Bali was in the fourth position with 2,017 votes (6.43%).

Jammu East Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Ram Nath Bhalgotra (Janata Party)

1983: Om Parkash (Indian National Congress)

1987: Chaman Lal Gupta (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1996: Vishno Datt Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1998: Ashok Kumar Khajuria (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2002: Yogesh Kumar Sawhney (Indian National Congress)

2008: Ashok Kumar Khajuria (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2014: Rajesh Gupta (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Jammu East Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 35,298 or 66.17% in the Jammu East Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 31,422, or 60.82%.