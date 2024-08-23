J-K Assembly election: Former MLA and leader Abdul Rahim Rather resigns from Apni Party

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Abdul Rahim Rather resigns from Apni Party.

In a major political development, Abdul Rahim Rather, former MLA and District President of Apni Party in Anantnag, tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party on Friday. Rather announced his decision during a press conference, stating that from today, he has no more affiliation with the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party.

Citing reasons behind the decision, he said the manifesto of the party was not to his liking and created problem to carry it before the people voting for him. “I am not comfortable showing this manifesto to the people, so I will not contest the assembly elections on the Apni Party ticket,” he said.

Talking about his next move, he said he was in touch with several political parties and made it clear that a decision on the next political line of action would be taken after consultation with his workers

In the meantime, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the union territory, according to a party spokesperson.

The list was recommended by Mohammad Dilawar Mir, chairman of the party's parliamentary affairs committee, and was approved by party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Apni Party released its manifesto for the assembly elections, promising to press the Centre for constitutional guarantees to preserve culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and to work for the restoration of statehood of the Union territory.

The manifesto was released at a press conference here by the party's general secretary Rafi Mir, who will contest from Pahalgam constituency, along with other senior leaders.

Other nominees fielded by the party for the Lok Sabha polls include Hilal Ahmad Shah who will try his luck from Anatnag, Tariq Shah Veeri from Bijbehara, and Abdul Majeed Padder from D H Pora, the spokesperson said.

Party leader Riyaz Ahmad Bhat will contest from Devsar, Gowher Hassan Wani from Zainapora, Mir Altaf from Pampore, and Owais Khan from Shopian, he added.

All these seats are from south Kashmir which is going to polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18.