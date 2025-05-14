Indian Army defuses unexploded Pakistani shells near LoC in Rajouri, urges locals to report explosives | VIDEO Authorities have also urged residents living in border villages to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious objects, unexploded shells, or explosives to the Indian Army or the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Rajouri (J&K):

The Indian Army's bomb disposal squad successfully defused unexploded artillery shells fired from across the border by Pakistan near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector. As per the information, the shells had landed dangerously close to civilian areas, prompting immediate action from the forces to avert any potential casualties or damage.

According to the Army, the operation is crucial for ensuring the safety of the local residents living in close proximity to the International Border (IB), who were under fire from Pakistan's intense shelling prior to the understanding of the cessation of hostilities on May 10. The video footage shows army personnel carefully handling and defusing the hazardous ordnance while some of them are being exploded from long distances and taking precautionary measures.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Locals urged to report explosives

The shelling, which affected major districts in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control, resulted in significant damage to homes and infrastructure as well as the loss of civilian lives. Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents living in border villages to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious objects, unexploded shells, or explosives to the Indian Army or the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The appeal comes in the wake of soaring tensions along border areas and attempts by Pakistan to disrupt peace in the region.

Operation Sindoor

The presence of live shells in the region stems from Pakistan's heavy artillery shelling in retaliation for India's 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

