Handwara Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Handwara Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP is leading in Jammu and Kashmir with 10 leads in early trends.Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir started at 8 am amid tight security. The fate of candidates on 90 Vidhan Sabha seats across 90 seats across all 20 districts in J&K is being decided today.

Handwara is one of the Assembly constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir. It is constituency number 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Handwara is one of the Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. The JPC and JKN are the main parties in the constituency. In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Sajad Gani Lone from JPC won the seat with a margin of 5,423 votes was polled 29,355 votes with a vote share of 43.19 % and defeated Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan from JKN who got 23,932 votes (35.21 %). In the 2008 Assembly Elections, Chowdary Mohd Ramzan from JKN won the seat and was polled 27,907 votes with a vote share of 48.38%. IND Assembly Elections 2024 Results -IND candidate Gh Mohi-ud-din Sofi got 16,317 votes (28.29 %) and was the runner-up.Chowdary Mohd Ramzan defeated Gh Mohi-ud-din Sofi by a margin of 11,590 votes.

Handwara Assembly Election Results 2024: Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir People Conference's (JKPC) Sajad Gani Lone, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Gauhar Azad Mir and BJP's Ghulam Mohammad Mir are the main candidates in the Handwara seat.

Handwara Assembly Election 2024: Voting Date

Voting in Jammu and Kashmir took place in three phases, September 18, September 25 and October 1. The date of voting in Handwara was October 1 Phase 3.

Handwara Assembly Election 2024: Result Date

The results of the Assembly elections 2024 in the Handwara constituency will be announced after the polling for all the phases concludes. The results of the Assembly elections 2024 in the Handwara constituency will be declared on October 8.