Ganderbal Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Ganderbal Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP is leading in Jammu and Kashmir with 10 leads in early trends.Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir started at 8 am amid tight security. The fate of candidates on 90 Vidhan Sabha seats across 90 seats across all 20 districts in J&K is being decided today.

Ganderbal is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and is constituency number 18 of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Ganderbal is also one of the seats coming under Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. JKNC leader Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh won the Ganderbal constituency in 2014. In 2008, JKNC leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah registered a win. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, PDP candidate Qazi Mohd Afzal defeated Omar Abdullah and Independent candidate Ghulam Hassan Shah. Farooq Abdullah represented the constituency thrice in a row in 1983, 1987 and 1996.

Ganderbal Assembly Election Result 2024: Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Bashir Ahmad Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party's (JKAP) Qazi Mubisher Farooq and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Qaiser Sultan Ganaie are the main candidates in the Ganderbal seat.

Ganderbal Assembly Election Result 2024: Poll Date

The Ganderbal constituency in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in the second phase on September 25, along with the other 25 constituencies of the UT, including Budgam and Rajouri.

Ganderbal Assembly Election Result 2024: Result Date '

The result for Ganderbal will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.