Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Ganapati tableau procession taken out in Srinagar for first time, devotees gather at Lal Chowk

Processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols carried out across the country on Tuesday with fanfare as the 10-day festival drew to a close. The 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, which began on September 7, concludes with 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Tuesday.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Srinagar Updated on: September 17, 2024 21:38 IST
Devotees celebrate the festival in Srinagar
Image Source : INDIA TV Devotees celebrate the festival in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir's capital city - Srinagar - experienced Ganapati tableau procession for the first time. The procession was organised on the occasion of Ganapati Visarjan on Tuesday.

Ganapati tableau procession led by a number of devotees of Lord Ganesh was carried out from Hari Singh High Street with music bands and reached the iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk.

The devotees later conducted Ganapati Visarjan (Immersion) in the Jhelum river near Hanuman Mandir. 

Wearing colourful clothes, the devotees were seen dancing to the beating of drums and cymbals during the procession.

Manik Chaturdas, a Kolkata resident who participated in the event, said people from Maharashtra and West Bengal who are working here took part in the celebrations.

"We do business here. Today our Marathi brothers organised a Ganpati immersion procession. A large number of people from Maharashtra and West Bengal participated in this procession," he said.

The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began on September 7, concluded with 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

