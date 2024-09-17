Ganapati tableau procession taken out in Srinagar for first time, devotees gather at Lal Chowk

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Devotees celebrate the festival in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir's capital city - Srinagar - experienced Ganapati tableau procession for the first time. The procession was organised on the occasion of Ganapati Visarjan on Tuesday.

Ganapati tableau procession led by a number of devotees of Lord Ganesh was carried out from Hari Singh High Street with music bands and reached the iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk.

The devotees later conducted Ganapati Visarjan (Immersion) in the Jhelum river near Hanuman Mandir.

Wearing colourful clothes, the devotees were seen dancing to the beating of drums and cymbals during the procession.

Manik Chaturdas, a Kolkata resident who participated in the event, said people from Maharashtra and West Bengal who are working here took part in the celebrations.

"We do business here. Today our Marathi brothers organised a Ganpati immersion procession. A large number of people from Maharashtra and West Bengal participated in this procession," he said.

The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began on September 7, concluded with 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Three new Vande Bharat Express trains to run in Maharashtra: Check route, full schedule