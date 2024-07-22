EXCLUSIVE: Five armed Pakistani terrorists, SSG Commando spotted in Jammu and Kashmir, pics surface

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image shows Pakistani terrorists with arms.

In a significant development, at least five terrorists armed with a sniper weapon and a Pakistan Special Service Group (SSG) commando have been spotted in Jammu and Kashmir. The SSG has reportedly attempted Border Action Team (BaT) operations several times, but these attempts have been thwarted by the vigilant Indian Army, resulting in the elimination of the SSG commandos involved.

Intelligence reports indicate that these terrorists, equipped with weapons and accompanied by a guide, have been sighted in the border region. A picture has also emerged showing the areas of Nikial, Samani, Kund, and Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), close to the border. The individuals in the image are seen wearing traditional Pathani suits and moving within their own territory.

Pakistani terrorist training: Tunnel and base

Meanwhile, another image appears to depict a tunnel and observation area, which Pakistani forces are allegedly using for terrorist familiarisation. This area is believed to be a critical point for indoctrination and operational planning for terrorist activities against India. However, the Indian Army remains on high alert, closely monitoring these developments to ensure the security and safety of the region.

Pakistani army guides terrorists to border

The latest images have surfaced days after the Pakistani Army was seen guiding the terrorists, clad in Pathani suits, to the forward posts and showing them the infiltration routes to India. The visuals had come to the fore from the Kotli and nearby areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came days after images surfaced from PoK where the army was seen training terrorists to infiltrate them into the Indian borders.

Spike in terror attacks in J-K

The Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 2021 after security forces wiped out decades-long terrorism, witnessed a spike in terror attacks over the past month. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

