Ex-PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari joins Congress ahead of J-K Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ex-PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari joins Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari, who recently resigned from the party, joined Congress on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Who is Suhail Bukhari ?

Bukhari, a journalist-turned-politician, was a close aide of PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. He had served as her advisor during her tenure as chief minister.

He was reportedly disappointed over not receiving the party's mandate to contest in the elections as he was hoping to run from the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency, but the recent return of former minister Basharat Bukhari to the PDP narrowed his chances of securing the ticket.

J-K Assembly Elections 2024

Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases starting from September 18 and the counting of votes is scheduled for October 8. The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

Also read: Maharashtra polls: Eknath Shinde hold seat-sharing talks with Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, consensus on 173 seat