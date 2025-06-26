J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Udhampur, operation underway Jammu Zone IGP Bhim Sain said that the encounter between terrorists and security forces is still underway in Udhampur, with firing continuing from both sides.

Udhampur:

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday. As per officials, the operation is still underway in district's Basantgarh area. The killed terrorist is said to be from Pakistan, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed. In the ongoing joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in #Basantgarh, one #terrorist has been neutralized till now. #Operation continues (sic)," White Knight Corps posted on X.

As per sources, two soldiers have also sustained injuries during the ongoing encounter.

More details to be added.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)